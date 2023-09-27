Adidas joins The Simpson with new tennis shoes Stan Smith x Homer Simpson that will have its official launch in Mexico.

The next September 29th the tennis will be available in stores Adidas of Mexico and also in INNVICTUS and in the CONFIRMED app according to specialized pages.

Sneakers Adidas Stan Smith They have a simple silhouette and are very recognized by lovers of sneakerswhich will now have one of the most recognized scenes in The Simpson in its design.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that The Simpson They star in tennis shoes Adidaswell Marge Simpson had some Adidas Superstar plush

The origin of Homer Simpson disappearing between the bushes it comes from episode 16 of the fifth season from The SimpsonsHomer loves Flanders“.

This scene became one of the most iconic and is currently still recognized even in memes on social networks.

Sneakers Stan Smith x Homer Simpson They are with the traditional white color of the Stan Smith but they have written “Homer Simpson” On the side.

On the tab we will have Homer Simpson along with his name and that of his creator, Matt Groeningand on the heel is the design of Homer disappearing into the bushes, which are of a plush material.

How much do Stan Smith x Homer Simpson sneakers cost in Mexico?

The launch of the tennis shoes Stan Smith x Homer Simpson It had a price of 120 dollars, that is, around 2,100 Mexican pesos.

Previous Adidas collaboration with The Simpsons.

According to specialized fashion pages such as GQ, it is estimated that in Mexico have a price of 2,799 pesos.