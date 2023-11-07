After almost a year of waiting, it will finally be available on November 14 Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch. Although at the moment there is no official material that shows us how this title runs on the hybrid platform, A user had the opportunity to get an advance copy, and has shared a video that answers many questions.

Recently, Twitter user known as Tal Helfgott shared a video of Hogwarts Legacy running in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch, in a way described as an “impossible port”, that is, exceeding their expectations.

It is important to mention that the game requires an additional download, but since this is an advance copy, we cannot see beyond the initial section of the game. Similarly, The video was recorded directly from a cell phonesince the Switch does not allow direct recording in games that are extremely heavy, as in this case.

Considering that Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 14, we only have to wait a week to have a clearer idea of ​​the performance of this title. On related topics, you can see more images of this game on Switch here. Likewise, this port will have a gigantic day one patch.

Even though we are watching a cell phone video, the game seems to run quite well. The Switch has proven to be capable of running very demanding titles, such as DOOM Eternal, it all depends on the studio that is in charge of the optimization. Let’s hope the rest of the game looks and runs as well.

