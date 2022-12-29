It is well known that batteries do not like the cold. It is something that EV drivers have to take into account by, for example (if possible) preheating their car at the charging station. But what happens if you leave it in the freezing cold and then charge it? Then you will face some challenges.

The Tesla driver deliberately parks his Model 3 for two days in the freezing cold near a charging station. Outside it is even -26 degrees Celsius. Due to the cold, the battery will not even accept power from the electric motors and regenerative braking is switched off.

The first attempt to charge the car fails. The Supercharger plug is frozen and the plug won’t go into the charge port. After that, the pole does not immediately start charging. First, the energy goes to defrosting the battery. The on-board computer advises to set the navigation to Tesla’s Supercharger next time.

Charging an electric car in extreme cold takes longer

In the end it takes 45 minutes before the car really starts charging. The battery is then up to temperature and accepts kWhs. Eventually, the Model 3 will get close to normal charging speeds. The charging session ultimately takes about one hour and three quarters of an hour.

Why you don’t normally run into such problems

To start with, it usually doesn’t get -26 outside in the Netherlands. In addition, most electric cars already start preheating the battery while driving. For this you have to set the navigation to a charging station. In the case of the Tesla, the excess heat from the electric motors is used to preheat the battery, so you can start charging right away.