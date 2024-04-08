Peter, you look great. Had a haircut?

“Thank you. And yes, guilty! My hairdresser can pamper me so much.”

You will have less time for that in the coming years.

“I'm afraid of that too, indeed.”

Did you stand in front of your wardrobe for a long time this morning?

“Well, I'll give him a little squeeze. Because my lucky suit had just gone to the dry cleaners. But I also think my eyes look nice in this matte gray one. Especially with that pink tie. Of course you want to have a great time on your first day as CEO.”

How important is appearance in leadership?

“Appearance is everything. Especially as a male CEO. I would like it to be different, but that's the way it is.”

Did you become editor-in-chief because you are a man?

“I hope they also chose me because I was the best candidate.”

Will being male influence the content of the newspaper?

“Unconsciously, I think. So more attention to the heart, instead of the head. And more lifestyle than economics. But the newspaper was ready for that too! Don't forget that men are a huge target group. They love those kinds of topics! Not too heavy.”

Have you ever used your appearance to get a job?

“This does not make me popular among male CEOs, but I don't think I would be chief of the foreign editorial staff of NEC would have been if I hadn't had this face. The same applies to my deputy editor-in-chief.”

Do you ever flirt at work?

„[Bloost]. No comment!”

Have you ever been on a banga list?

“I think every attractive man who was in the corps stood there. Unfortunately, I am no exception.”

When you're so attractive, you naturally ask for it a bit.

“Certainly. On the other hand, it also strengthens me in my mission: to show that you can also become CEO as an attractive man.”

Do men lead differently than women?

“Men, with their larger hands and stronger muscles, are used to cleaning at home, so cleaning up in a company is no stranger to us. But we also have management in our blood because we often have to do the housework. I think that, precisely because of that combination of tasks, men are naturally more suitable for managerial positions.”

That's quite a statement.

“Well, let me say that I think it is a shame that people often make fun of the leadership capabilities of men.”

Your wife is pregnant again. How are you going to arrange it all?

“Fair question. Our oldest is 11, our second is 8 and our third is coming in May.”

So your wife still finds you attractive!

“Haha, now I'm blushing again! But you're right: it will be a tour to combine family and career. Fortunately, we have our parents to help and three male working students. Fortunately, the children do not have to go to daycare.”

It is better for the children when the husband is at home.

“Sure. But I think care provided by people I know is a good alternative. I would hate childcare. Then I really wouldn't dare to face my male friends. They are also all working fathers.”

What do the children think about Dad getting such an important job?

“Storm cried when we told him. Boys, they can be so emotional. Lisa, the eldest, loves it. She said, it's so important that you do this, Dad. To show boys that a man can also become CEO.”

Will you miss them?

“Horrible. I already feel guilty. I only work from home one day a week. Then I stand on the schoolyard myself. And I'm going to make cupcakes with Storm.”

Do you want more children?

“No, I had to promise that too NEC btw, haha.”

Who cooks?

“The working students. My wife is CFO at Philips, so I don't expect much from her, haha! That's just a very busy job. Mine too, but as a man I am more used to keeping several balls in the air at the same time.”

This job is a big job for a man. A job sharing would have been better.

“Yes, but I want to show that a man can also handle this position on his own.”

What does your 'me-time' look like?

“Nice in Bath! And then chatting with friends on the phone! But my wife also does something sometimes, with the children. At the weekend, I can quietly clean the bathroom. I am so lucky to have her!”

Just make sure she doesn't run off with a younger man!

“Yes, well! I'm exercising like crazy, haha!”

You come across as very empathetic. Can you stand up for yourself?

“Uh. Duh. You learn that, as a man. Especially in the past thirty years.”

Touchy. So you can also be bitchy.

“Um, sorry. Sorry.”

Your daughter is right. You are a role model for boys all over the world.

“Thank you. That pressure is sometimes quite great. My dream is that one day it will happen that boys can become anything they want – male surgeons, male astronauts, male doctors. I will continue to fight for that.”

Thank you for your candor.

“O. Don't you want to know anything about the future of NEC? About the paper newspaper, our multichannel approach? The podcasts?”

You have a woman as commercial director and a woman as HR director. I'm really not worried about that.

“Oh haha, yes that is true. Without them I wouldn't have been able to take on this position anyway.”