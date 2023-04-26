Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia for more than 23 years. There are rumors about a possible successor. An expert speaks out.

Moscow – In 2020, the country’s most far-reaching constitutional amendment was passed. In a referendum, according to the Kremlin, 78 percent voted in favor of a new basic law that would serve the Russian president Wladimir Putin allowed to remain in office for up to 16 years, with more powers than before.

This means that Putin could serve two more terms as president, and he is currently in his fourth. In 2024 and 2030 he could run for the fifth and sixth time respectively.

Vladimir Putin: The most powerful man in Russia for almost 23 years

However, there are also doubts: rumors circulate again and again that Putin is said to be ill. Numerous diseases have already been diagnosed remotely: Cancer or Parkinson’s, for example. However, there is no evidence for this.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday in early October. © Vyacheslav Prokofyev / AFP

Nevertheless, the Russian President is not getting any younger: on October 7th he celebrated his 70th birthday. Notwithstanding possible illnesses, Putin could also be overcome by old age. But what would happen if the Russian president died in office? According to Fabian Burkhardt, scientist at the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Research in Regensburg, Bavaria, the formalities for such a scenario are clearly regulated. In a podcast of the news portal nv Burkhardt explained that this was also written into the Russian constitution.

Born on the October 7, 1952 born in St. Petersburg, Russia

If Putin were to die as Russian president, power would pass directly to the country’s prime minister. This is currently interim Mikhail Mishustin, a non-party leader who previously headed the Russian tax authority. According to the constitution, Mishustin should hold new elections within three months Russia cause. “The President is the highest person in the state, Prime Minister Mishustin comes second, and Valentina Matviyenko third as Chairwoman of the Federation Council. The fourth person in the hierarchy is Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin,” Burkhardt explained.

According to the researcher at the Leibnitz Institute, however, other people in positions of responsibility in the Kremlin could also strive for the office of interim president if Putin were to die: As an example, he cited Dmitry Medvedev, himself Russian President between 2008 and 2012.

Putin’s successor: There are apparently five candidates

At the end of 2022, media reports from the US news portal political and the Russian exile medium Meduza known, after which a power struggle is said to have been raging in the Kremlin for a long time. According to this, Ramzan Kadyrov, leader in Chechnya, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, “Putin’s cook”, also position themselves. The two Putin confidants are said to be getting more and more support Moscow receive. However, there is no evidence for this.

“If Putin dies or falls ill, everything in Russia will falter” Political scientist Agnieszka Legucka analyzes Russia’s security policy from Poland. In an interview, she explains the “collective Putin” and what consequences this has for his people.

According to Burkhardt, the fact that Putin does not position a clear successor is part of his strategy. According to a report by the US news portal political However, five men are eligible to be Putin’s crown prince, including Dmitri Medvedev. (do)