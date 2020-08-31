Many of us do not realize it until we become adults, but, in the end, almost all of us agree on the importance of having made good use of the classes we receive when we are children. However, there is a space as relevant as classrooms whose relevance goes unnoticed more often, probably because it is associated exclusively with moments of leisure and rest: the patio.

According to the primary education teacher, researcher and disseminator Gorka Garcia, “the moments that are spent in the patio suppose learning as much or more important than the properly academic ones”. And it could be even more so because, according to some experts, there is something wrong in the place with the greatest positive emotional and pedagogical potential for children: design.

Specifically, they refer to a provision that has been perpetuated to this day and that limits the possibilities that space offers. In addition, it is a barrier that hinders the relationship between boys and girls, as they saw in a study carried out between 2005 and 2007 by researchers from the University of Vienna. The scientists analyzed 20 Austrian schools to expose the problems of playground design, and concluded that children occupy the central space with ball games and the girls stayed in the peripheral places.

It is not that girls do not play soccer, nor that all boys do, but it seems that the differences between the sexes are delimited in the plans of the courtyards. At least, this is what various groups of architects defend, who have set their eyes on this issue and They have proposed new space organizations that are more inclusive and with a gender perspective.

The ‘futbolcentrismo’ is the norm of the Spanish schools

This is the case of the architects of Equal Saree Helena Cardona, Julia Goula and Dafne Saldaña. Professionals have observed that 80% of our courtyards are “football-centric”, and that this excludes numerous activities. They have also developed a guide of diagnosis and intervention with a gender perspective in schoolyards, in which they have reflected their analysis of the phenomenon.

“When we look at a patio, we generally see that there is a dominant group (mostly male) that occupies the central space with forms of play, expansive and invasive with respect to other activities and adjacent spaces. In the Spanish context, the activity par excellence is football. The rest of the people, the girls and boys who do not play this sport, they stay on the periphery, carrying out more static activities and occupying a much smaller proportion of space, “says Cardona.

This design does not help to reduce inequalities, but generally reinforces them. The patios are designed to give prominence to one or a few activities, placing competitive sports in a central and visible position. The rest of the activities are not even taken into account and are not prioritized in the design project … and that changing this provision has positive results for the students.

Without soccer, girls move more

The purpose of the architects at Equal Saree is to encourage reflection on the need to rethink schoolyards, a goal that has inspired a curious experiment. “We changed the daily dynamics of the playground, installing modulable game elements in the center of the soccer field. Through a monitoring system, we were able to verify how by breaking the ‘futbolcentrismo ‘more egalitarian dynamics can be achieved: girls increased physical activity and their mobility through space, there were more interactions between girls and boys, with a more shared game, and the patio was occupied in a more balanced way by all the students, “explains Saldaña.

But can a redistribution of space overcome the passion that the beautiful game arouses – and does it have its reasons for being so? “We believe that losing privileges is not easy and can create some discomfort at first,” says Julia Goula. And she adds: “Usually, through these participatory processes we will come to the conclusion that a more equal playground provides benefits for all students. The inability to find motivation and enjoyment with other games, beyond soccer, is also a limiting situation for some children and must be overcome. It is not about banning football, but about expanding the game options and giving the same value to the different preferences. “

For the architects specialized in inclusive urbanism of Projekta Patxi Galarraga and Miren Vives, the gender perspective applied to schoolyards is “extremely important” because “it gives you those glasses that show you things that happen and that nobody sees.” For example, the idea is glimpsed that the dominance of soccer in the courtyards finds its origins in the historical differentiation between the public and the private. “It is not by chance that the public sphere has been occupied by the masculine, relegating to femininity the sphere of the private, such as the home and care. Hence, the schoolyard, like the street in general, is an eminently masculine space “, says the social educator and anthropologist, a member of the Research and Control group Social of the University of Barcelona, Jofre Padullés.

“If you think about ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ games that can be observed in the schoolyard, you will see that those featuring girls tend to occupy a not very extensive and clearly delimited part, a very graphic example is the rubber game. On the contrary, boys’ games are very expansive and tend to invade spaces used by others “, Padullés says.

Professor Gorka García speaks from his own experience at school. She agrees with the anthropologist that, “in the first years of primary education, girls and boys play indistinctly together and separately, although it is true that there are activities, such as soccer, for example, that promote separation. More and more girls are playing this game, but it is not an equal proportion. The soccer field is the one that occupies most of the patio and also usually occupies the central area, which marks in a subliminal way what is important and respectable. If those who usually occupy this area, because they play soccer, are the boys, then it is clear that the message is sexist. In addition, a misconception of popularity is created that also affects the social relationships of students, “he says.

Social construction through the distribution of space

But what does it take to correct the course of the “football-centric” courtyards towards one with a gender perspective? Projekta professionals detect how limiting factor to change educational urban constructions, in addition to the budget, risk aversion. A central concrete court and little corners for more creative games is low risk, and less problematic, they think.

And they would modify the dynamics and roles that are established in childhood, which determine how we will behave in adulthood. “In life the most important things, that is, those that most determine us as people, we learn without realizing it,” says anthropologist Jofre Padullés. Playtime, a fundamental right, is a time of great learning. “The distribution of play space in schools is an important pedagogical weapon at the service of patriarchal logic. Boys and girls, without realizing it, learn their place, “he adds.

Thus, the look with which the patios have been built is the same with which our streets have been paved. “Thinking spaces with gender criteria precisely means recognizing the interrelation between their structure and that of society, understanding that they condition our way of living and relating. It means recognizing that if we design them in ‘neutral’ terms, we are giving priority to experiences and criteria of a minority and, therefore, excluding the rest of the people. When we design with gender criteria we seek to achieve equality while respecting differences, recover the values ​​oriented to well-being, care and management of daily life. In short, guarantee access, use and enjoyment of the city for all people with equal opportunities “, concludes the architect Julia Goula.

You can follow Buenavida in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to the Newsletter.