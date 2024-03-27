He avocadois known for its rich nutritional profile and its versatility in the kitchen. However, the question arises: How many avocados can be consumed optimally to improve health?

A new study, led by Professor Kristina Petersen of Penn State's Department of Nutritional Sciences, offers revealing answers.

The research, published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition, examined the effects of incorporating one avocado a day into participants' diets for 26 weeks. The study divided 1,008 participants into two groups: one that continued with their usual diet and limited their avocado consumption, and another that added one avocado daily to their diet.

The results: those who consumed one avocado a day experienced significant improvements in the overall quality of their diet. According to Petersen, this finding suggests that simple strategies, such as incorporating a daily avocado, can facilitate compliance with dietary guidelines and improve nutritional health.

An interesting aspect of the study was how the participants managed to improve their diet. In addition to increasing your vegetable consumption by classifying avocado as such, you also They used this fruit to replace less healthy options in their diet.

Petersen emphasizes the importance of a quality diet, as a poor diet can increase the risk of various diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease.