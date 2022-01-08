Not drinking for a month is popular. More than 24,000 Dutch people are participating this month I pass. They make an agreement with themselves to stop the alcohol for 30 or 40 days. Some people associate it a little later in the year with the fasting month that Catholics traditionally observe in the period before Easter. Others simply find it a challenge to review their drinking habits.

What started in England has grown in a few years into a larger movement of people who understand the importance of quitting and cutting back. Psychiatrist and behavioral scientist Arnt Schellekens and liver doctor Eric Tjwa explain what such a month of being dry does to your body in the video of the University of the Netherlands. Watch it above.

This article originally appeared on January 1, 2019.

Why doesn’t a wine bottle say what’s in it? Wine writer Esmee Langereis explains this:

#body #leave #alcohol #month