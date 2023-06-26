Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Reduce excess fat and even do something good for the brain? A study now provides amazing insights into the consequences of weight loss.

Frankfurt – What we eat does not only affect the body from the neck down. That too The brain can be greatly influenced by our diet. Previous studies have found that risk-taking and thinking skills may be dependent on certain dietary habits.

A new study now shows another factor in the brain that diet can have an impact on. In this case, it’s not so much about the diet with certain foods, but in a way about the opposite. Researchers from Israel investigated what losing excess kilos does to our brain.

What role does weight loss play in brain aging? (symbol photo) © Cavan Images/Imago

Losing weight good for the brain? Study provides new insights

The ones from the non-profit organization elife published and peer-reviewed study focused on 102 test participants. They were all divided into three groups, two of which were the Mediterranean diet or a modification of it (green Mediterranean diet) and the control group guidelines healthy diet got applied. For a total of 18 months, the test subjects were to adhere to the specifications of the respective diets.

At the same time, the researchers tested a model that is intended to be used to determine the age of the brain. They determined this age by using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine the functional connectivity of the brain at rest. Behind this functional connectivity lies the fact that, according to research, the regions in the brain do not cope with cognitive tasks independently of one another, but act together and networked.

Nutrition with the Mediterranean diet: Poultry and fish replace beef and lamb including 28 grams of walnuts, with 1500-1800 kcal/day for men, 1200-1400 kcal/day for women

Poultry and fish replace beef and lamb including 28 grams of walnuts, with 1500-1800 kcal/day for men, 1200-1400 kcal/day for women The Green Mediterranean Diet also included: Green tea and a duckweed smoothie

How does losing weight help the brain?

It turned out that a weight loss of just one percent led to a reduction in brain age by 8.9 months. In addition, the scientists were able to show what many Nutritional studies have already pointed out in advance: Lower consumption of highly processed foods, sweets and sweet drinks is associated with lower brain age. (slo)