Credit cards are payment cards that provide an additional service: the entity that issues them allows you to pay with them and, in addition, grants you credit, that is, advances money. Every time you pay for a purchase with your credit card, it is recorded in a separate credit account from your checking account. However, as the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) recalls, the card has a spending limit that the bank establishes based on income, expenses and debts.

The OCU explains that the user can choose whether to return the amounts paid at once and without interest at the end of the month, or in monthly installments with the corresponding interest. The credit card is independent of the checking account, you can contract it without depending on what your bank offers you.

How the credit limit of a card works



The credit limit is not standard, it is established by the issuing entity according to the level of solvency of the client. There are cards that are issued with very low limits, above 500 euros per month, which facilitates their contracting, by requiring fewer solvency requirements, in other cases the credit limit can be quite high with amounts that reach 6,000 euros per month.

The OCU explains how the credit card limit works. Every time you make a payment with your card, it is recorded in your credit account. Payments are added up to the credit limit, at this time you will not be able to make any more purchases. When the payment date arrives and you return the used credit, you will be able to use it again.

If you choose the deferred payment method, when the payment date arrives, your bank will charge the monthly fee you have chosen. A part of the fee will be used to pay interest and another to return part of the credit used. The rest of the credit will remain pending.

So you can change the limit of your credit card



The limit of your credit card can be modified both upwards and downwards. Your own entity can change the limit based on its risk policy or because there are changes in the cardholder’s solvency: in this case, the issuer of your card must notify you of the modification.

The holders can also request the modification of the limit. If what you want is to lower it, there will be no problem, but if you want to increase it, the entity will study your request to decide whether or not to grant you the extension. You may be asked for data on your income and the information on your credits may be consulted at the Cirbe (Risk Information Center of the Bank of Spain) in which all your credits of an amount greater than 1,000 euros are registered. In most cases you can make the request through the card issuer’s website or app.