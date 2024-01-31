Vulnerable young people up to the age of 21 often cannot survive on financial assistance from the government. They are always very worried about money and therefore do not get any further in life and often end up in deeper and deeper problems. Can that be done better? A trial in which young people temporarily receive a 'basic income' of 1,050 euros per month has proven to be a great success. It made a world of difference for young Damian.

