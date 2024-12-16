Squatting is one of the problems that most concern homeowners, especially when they are empty or are rented. Discovering that one of these individuals has entered the home is always an unpleasant surprise. It is at that point that it is time to do all the necessary paperwork to try to evict these people and recover the property. However, it is an expensive process that can last up to 23.2 months on average in Spain, according to data from the General Council of the Judiciary. When faced with a squat, the first thing to do is call 091 to place the pertinent complaint to the Police and for actions to begin. Among the measures that agents usually recommend to avoid these situations are, for example, always locking the door even when it comes to very short absences, having a “pre-cut” type cylinder on the door or giving the appearance of habitability such as leaving plants or decorative elements on the windows and balconies or ask someone you trust to remove the mail from the mailbox. Can a squatter’s supplies be cut off? But what happens if, despite everything, they squat a home? When judicial processes drag on over time, a thought that may arise, as a result of desperation, is to cut off the water, electricity or gas supplies in the hope that they will leave. Owners must be clear that this move is not legal . The Police also warned this a few months ago when they offered advice to avoid squatting. You cannot cut off the water, electricity or gas supplies or prevent entry to those who have entered the home: “Such conduct on the part of the owner could constitute a crime.” Standard related news No Details a real case A lawyer explains the trick that squatters use to avoid eviction Standard VL No Squatters a house and seizes the owner’s pension for failing to pay for the house’s water Jorge HerreroLikewise, as explained from the BlueEnnergy portal, You could be committing a crime of coercion that is included in article 172.1 of the Penal Code. Likewise, they remember that the law prohibits violent or arbitrary self-defense. Article 455 of the Penal Code also states that “anyone who, to achieve his or her own right, acting outside legal channels, uses violence, intimidation or force in things, will be punished with a fine of six to twelve months » so the owners must refrain from cutting off supplies.

