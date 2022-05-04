After a night of air strikes, Russian forces began storming the Azovstal plant in Mariupol early this morning, Ukrainian sources said. The steel mill is the last Ukrainian defensive stronghold in the southern Ukrainian port city. Yesterday there was already heavy shelling and bombing.

Several railway junctions in western Ukrainians were attacked by Russian missiles last night. The new strategy appears to target arms supplies from the West. Missile attacks were reported from Lviv, Vinnytsia, Odessa, the Kiev region and the Dnipro region, Ukrainian government adviser Andriy Yermak told Telegram news service. He adds that it is not possible to prevent supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces in this way.

Sign of impotence

In his nightly video message, Ukrainian President Zelensky describes the latest wave of bombings as a “sign of Moscow’s impotence.” “It is clear that the Russian military was extremely nervous about our successes today, Ukraine is too strong for them,” Zelensky said in his video address. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops have tried unsuccessfully to push further north into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine to encircle Ukrainian units stationed there. An unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers were killed. The Russian side has not given any information about the movements of ground troops for a long time.

Transkapatia in the far west on the border with Hungary was also shelled. An unknown installation in the mountains was hit. Transcarpathia borders directly on the NATO states of Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. At least 21 civilians have been killed in a Russian attack in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. Another 27 were injured, local officials said. According to Governor Serhiy Hajday, the heaviest fighting took place in the neighboring Luhansk region around the city of Popasna. An unknown number were killed and injured in rocket attacks in the central Ukrainian region of Kirovohrad . Russian missiles were shot down in the Vinnytsia region and near the capital Kiev. The authorities of the Odessa region have reported that they have shot down a Russian combat drone.

Relieved

Zelensky said he was relieved that 156 civilians could be rescued from the Azovstal steel mill and other parts of Mariupol, where fighting has been going on for weeks. “Finally, these people are completely safe,” he said. The evacuation had come about after long negotiations and with the help of various mediators.

Ukraine prepares for another evacuation of civilians. This is taking place with the support of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Governor Oleksandr Staruch said on Telegram. Yesterday, 156 refugees from Mariupol and the surrounding area arrived in Zaporizhzhya. Before the Russian war of aggression, Mariupol had about 400,000 inhabitants. It is estimated that 100,000 people still survive in the largely destroyed city.

grain harvest

US intelligence confirms that Russia is engaged in grain robbery in Ukraine. According to sources in Kiev, Russia has already transported 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine. That is about a third of grain supplies in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Ukrainian television.

Before the war, about 1.3 million tons of grain was stored there for daily food supplies, but also for sowing. “There are no strategic reserves there,” Wyssozkyj said. He believes that if grain supplies continue to decline, there could be a threat of famine in these areas. The forced removal of grain has traditionally been a very painful issue between Ukrainians and Russians. When Soviet dictator Josef Stalin forced Ukrainian peasants into collective farms and forcibly confiscated grain, about four million people died of starvation in Ukraine in the years 1932 and 19933. There were also deaths in southern Russia and Kazakhstan at the time. Ukraine regards the so-called created famine, the so-called Holodomor, as a genocide ordered by Moscow.

New sanctions

Companies from Germany and the other EU countries will no longer be allowed to import Russian oil in the future. In order to give the countries time for the switchover, transition periods must be introduced. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present the sixth sanction package this morning in the European Parliament, insiders say.

In concrete terms, the intention is that an import ban for Russian crude oil will apply after a transition phase of six months within the EU. After eight months, an import ban for Russian oil products will follow. It is reported that there will be exemptions from the sanctions for Hungary and Slovakia. These two EU countries currently obtain a large part of their oil needs from Russia and – because they are not located by the sea – it is more difficult to develop alternative sources of supply than other countries. New sanctions will also be imposed on Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, as well as two other banks and TV stations that knowingly spread false information

The procession of Dutch fire engines that are donated to Ukraine arrived at their final destination on Tuesday. In the city of Uzhhorod in the extreme southwest of Ukraine, the seven vehicles have been handed over to the local fire brigade, firefighter Simon Doorn, who is part of the tour group, reported. “We have accomplished our mission. The vehicles were handed over to the Uzhhorod (Uzhhorod) Fire Brigade after a short ceremony,” Doorn wrote in a short statement on social media. The Dutch also received a kind of certificate from the Ukrainians, in which they are thanked for their ‘humanitarian mission’.