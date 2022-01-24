Even if Grand Theft Auto V or GTA V it’s still very popular, technically it’s a very old game. It came out in 2013 on the Xbox 360 Y PS3. Graphics have evolved a lot since then.

But that doesn’t mean it runs on just any hardware. However, someone with enough talent and a lot of time on hand decided to take on the challenge of running it on a veteran console: the game boy. And the interesting thing is that it really works.

Grand Theft Auto V deployed on a Game Boy

This feat was achieved Sebastian Stacks from There Oughta Be and posted a video about it on Youtube. To begin with, it should be noted that the game is not running directly on the console’s hardware.

That is something that would be almost impossible to achieve. What this person did was resort to a cartridge known as Wi-Fi GameBoy. It is thanks to this piece that it can transmit the signal of a game to this humble laptop and even a little more.

GTA V is displayed on the screen of game boy and to control it it is necessary to resort to its buttons. The video shows that the game is running on a console PlayStation and its signal travels at a laptop with Linux.

It is from there that wireless communication takes place thanks to the Wi-Fi GameBoy. Staacks He had some comments about it. In particular, he mentioned how far it can go and the limitations of the technology.

GTA V is streamed from a computer

Sebastian Stacks highlighted ‘I can display and control anything my PC can’. To the above, he added ‘of course the interface and image are almost unusable this way, so some dedicated implementations may still be interesting’.

He finished by saying ‘and also, i didn’t touch the audio here, which unfortunately was a huge oversight on my part when designing this cartridge’. So there is still room for various improvements.

What is clear is that in order to play GTA V at game boy technical knowledge is required, and in any case, that does not guarantee that things will go well.

Nowadays, Grand Theft Auto V is on its way to PS5 Y Xbox Series X |S. If everything goes according to plan, these versions will be available in March of this year. However, a precise date of RockstarGames.

