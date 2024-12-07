Risto Mejide and Grecia Castta They just made their relationship official. The presenter and the actress attended the 2024 Antena de Oro Awards gala together and although the event was attended by numerous well-known faces, they were the absolute protagonists. Although exactly a year ago the publicist posed on the red carpet of these same awards with Natalia Almarcha, a young woman with whom he began dating after his high-profile divorce with Laura Escanes and with whom he broke up at the beginning of this year, now he has made with his new partner. And for the occasion, the young woman, 21 years younger than him, chose an outstanding look.

Specifically, it was sheathed in a long black dresswith a wide slit in the skirt that exposed her leg and a corseted body with a pronounced sweetheart neckline. To top it off, she opted for matching high-heeled platform sandals and a contrasting beige fur coat. In addition, she added a handbag signed by Yves Saint Laurent. After this, it is no surprise that all eyes are on Greece. With 300,000 followers, he is dedicated to the world of acting – he has participated in series such as ‘La que se cerca’ or ‘El Príncipe’ – and has a highlight style.

Risto Mejida and his new partner, actress Grecia Castta.



gtres





Last March, the artist attended the Malaga Film Festival and posed on the red carpet in a romantic gala dress. Signed by Hannibal Lagunathe design was long, had a long slit, and featured a crossover bardot neckline with a plunging neckline. In salmon pink, it featured a gathered bodice that greatly stylized her figure and as accessories she added high-heeled and platform sandals in nude. For his part, he did not miss andhe Hannibal Laguna fashion show within the framework of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid and as it could not be otherwise, he brought a model from the designer. It was a dress that imitated a two-piece with a voluminous purple skirt and a nude strapless bodice decorated with multicolored three-dimensional flowers. In addition, she is also a fan of sequins and has been seen with designs full of glitter on some occasions.

Grecia Castta has a very striking style.

Gtres and Instagram



Red is one of his favorite colors and in the 2023 Platinum Awardswas dressed in a long fitted design with a sweetheart neckline and wide straps signed by Vera Wang. But without a doubt, the color she wears the most is black, as she did in her last appearance with Risto. She wears black models to the most special events and always adds a touch of color with rhinestones or finishes such as feathers or fur coats. In the Goya Awards last year, which were held in Seville, she wore a long dark dress, sleeveless, with a ‘V’ neckline and combined with a contrasting pink stole. Likewise, in the Forquéalso opted for black, but in this case her dress had a shiny touch with sequins in the body area.









Red and black are Grecia Castta’s favorite colors to wear.

instagram



And among all these gala outfits, the actress also has more relaxed clothes. Although yes, luxury brands abound in her closet, especially in the field of bags she has already worn models from different brands such as Gucci, Karl Legerfeld, Louis Vuitton or Yves Saint Laurentamong others.

Grecia Castta has different bags from luxury brands in her closet.



instagram





In addition, Grecia has also worked with fashion and beauty houses and her campaigns can be seen on her own Instagram profile. One of the last, with Intimissimialthough he has also collaborated with Maybelline, Charlotte Tilbury, Kerastase or Levis.

Grecia Castta has worked with different brands such as Intimissimi.



instagram





For his part, in his daily life in winter, he opts for jeans, trench coats, sweaters and crop tops, while in summer he is a big fan of mini dresses and matching total looks.