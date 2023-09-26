Among all the characters that we have at our disposal in the Dragon Ball franchise, there are some that are quite beloved, for example we can find Piccolo, Raditz, Frieza, Vegeta and many more who, despite being villains, steal your heart. On the other hand, there are some with very little screen time, such is the case of Goku who we already saw in the canon in the movie Broly.

TO Gine He had been seen previously in the OVA of Bardock but she was never mentioned as the mother of our protagonist, and as already mentioned, in the penultimate film of Super To date it was when he was known in more depth. Confirming that she does not like the topic of fights that much, as well as the deep affection that he has for his two children.

Fans around the world have wanted to give this female character greater exposure, so they have made some interesting fanarts, but perhaps what is most striking is putting a quite striking design in the hands of artificial intelligence. And the main objective in a specific case is to have an image with a Gine from real life, something that goes beyond cosplay.

Here the result:

Something that is quite striking is that the somewhat innocent part that is seen in the series is removed and it looks like the uniform that the Saiyans normally wear, so the work of the AI ​​may be somewhat exact for some. Even so, its design has gone quite viral, so the shares on social networks were not going to wait.

Remember that the movie Broly You can enjoy it in streaming, specifically in Crunchyroll.

Via: Instagram

Editor’s note: Too much attention is being given to the character, so Toriyama should consider creating an arc in which his origins are explained to us. At least a movie where they show us how he met Bardock.