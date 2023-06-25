Although her name does not sound familiar to many, since she has been retired from acting for years, Gloria Mange He was an icon of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, where he managed to consolidate himself before the public of that generation through films such as If I were a deputy or Life in Joke.

Gloria Mange was born on June 18, 1931 and recently celebrated his birthday number 92, where her fans were surprised to see what the beautiful woman looks like who had a meeting with all her offspring, which is plagued with much love.

But that’s not all, well Gloria Mange had the opportunity to work with greats of the cinema of the Golden era, as Pedro Infante and Cantinflas, with whom he got along very well, but he was also always seen to be very happy working with them, since acting was one of his great passions above all.

Gloria Mange impresses with her beauty at 92 / Instagram

“In good time, it’s a pride to reach that age. Congratulations, a very good actress, greetings from Mexico CDMX”, “Congratulations … she was a different actress … I loved her in all her participations”, “Blessed God for allowing us a another year of life, to do something for others, congratulations”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that many fans have told her that she deserves a great tribute like other divas, an example of this is the great Silvia Pinal, who has had health problems for months, although she has already looked better.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp