In the script of Nick Cave, Maximuminterpreted by Russell Crowereturned as the protagonist with an unusual mission: to kill Jesus Christ, something that perhaps would not please the somewhat religious public. After this, the protagonist is punished to live eternally and participates in various eras and wars, including the Crusades, World War II and the Vietnam Waruntil reaching modern times, where he gets a job at the PentagonThe surreal plot would have captured the interest of many, especially the press, which would surely have torn it to pieces.

Unlike the script of Cavethe upcoming sequel directed by Ridley Scott follows a more normal story. Here is the synopsis:

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after witnessing the conquest of his home by the tyrannical emperors who rule Rome with an iron fist. With his heart overflowing with fury and the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must recall his past in search of the strength and honor to restore Rome’s lost glory to the people.

Not many expected the saga to return after more than two decades, and even less so with the original director, given that he is no longer involved in as many projects as before. Fans hope it will live up to the original film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture and is considered one of the best in history; it is said to have everything to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Gladiator 2 arrives on November 22 to the cinemas.

Author’s note: Everything looks great with this movie, but the problem is going to arise with the expectations that people have about it, especially due to the fact that they want it nominated for an Oscar.