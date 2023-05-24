Fast X has surprised box office pundits by grossing more than $318 million worldwide. As reported by The Numbers, opening weekend earnings include a modest $67.5 million domestically and a solid $251.4 million internationally. Directed by the French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, this action thriller has been made with an impressive budget of $340 million dollars.

According to The Wrap, the film must become a true financial success and gross approximately $800-850 million dollars to be a profitable project.

After F9 (2021), Fast X was released in 4,042 theaters in the United States and Canada on May 19, 2023, where it opened with $67.5 million. This figure ensured his victory in the commercial window despite receiving mixed reviews from the specialized media.

Fast X features perennial family man Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Jason “Aquaman” Momoa stars as the elegant and flamboyant antagonist Dante Reyes, son of drug lord Hernan Reyes. Hernan was killed in fast Five (2011) and Dante seeks revenge by dismantling Dom’s family.

According to projections, it is estimated that Fast X would fetch between $65 and $75 million on US soil. However, during the week of its release, the figure was reduced to $60 million dollars.

On its first day, the penultimate installment of the series fast & furious it grossed $28 million (including $7.5 million from Thursday previews), and on its opening weekend it grossed $67.5 million, in line with its projected score. Expressing his delight at the take, Universal’s president of national distribution Jim Orr said:

“What a tremendous global debut for this incredible and unique franchise… Audiences were excited to see their beloved ‘Fast’ family back in theaters, with all the spectacular action and family themes that resonate so well around the world.”

However, Fast X fell below its previous deliveries, as F9: The Fast Saga (which grossed $70 million in its opening despite COVID-19 impositions) and furious 7 ($147 million dollars), noted Forbes. It also had the fourth smallest opening in the United States for movies in the action genre.

The real contribution for this new release came from the global markets. China notably contributed $78.3 million in the opening weekend. Mexico earned $16 million, France $9.6 million and Brazil $9.6 million, according to Variety, completing the top four out of 84 markets in which it was released. Fast X.

Via: sportskeeda

Editor’s note: No, I’m not going to watch this saga, the chances of me trying it again vanished when Vin Diesel confirmed what I said as a joke, that the movies were going to continue with spin-offs and new generations.