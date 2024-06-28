Wizards of the Coast announced that the cards from the expansion based on the franchise will be available starting July 5, 2024. Assassin’s Creed from Ubisoft for Magic: The Gathering.

This is as part of their Magic: Universes Beyond initiative, in which other video game-based collaborations have appeared. Several characters from the assassins saga make an appearance, each with their own particularities.

We are talking about Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad, Aveline de Grandpré, Bayek de Siwa, Desmond Miles, Edward James Kenway, Eivor, Matalovos, Evie Frye, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Jacob and Evie Frye and Kassandra, Eagle Beaer.

The cards in this expansion of Assassin’s Creed for Magic: The Gathering that have attracted the most attention are those corresponding to Edward and Ezio, since they pose a series of advantages that any skilled player can take advantage of.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

In the case of Edward James Kenway in the expansion of Assassin’s Creed for Magic: The Gathering is able to create one treasure token — it’s a pirate, after all — for each assassin, pirate, or vehicle the player controls.

Regarding Ezio Auditore da Firenze he has two cards; Ezio, Blade of Vengeance and Ezio, Daring Beginner. It is with the first that he has a death touch in which every time an assassin deals combat damage to a player he draws a card.

The expansion of Assassin’s Creed for Magic: The Gathering it still has historical characters as well as elements associated with the Animus. This is compatible with Modern, Commander, Legacy and Vintage, and starter, main and upgrade sets will be available.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

Other extras that can be expected are typical actions from the Ubisoft assassin saga, such as the classic Leap of Faith. Wizards of the Coast has taken all possible care.

