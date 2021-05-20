Receive Elon Musk The head of Tesla has a double blow during the past few years, the first of which is the decline of his ranking among the world’s richest people, as he is currently ranked third in the Bloomberg list of billionaires published on Monday, after he ascended to the throne of this list last February. The decline in the wealth of the South African-born entrepreneur is linked to the ups and downs in shares of electric car maker Tesla, in which he owns a large stake.

Tesla fell on Wednesday, on the back of news of slowing sales in China and a sharp sell-off in technology stocks and cryptocurrency assets.

Shares of the electric car company, led by Elon Musk, closed 2.5% lower at $ 653.46, the lowest level since March 8.

Thus, Tesla has lost about $ 300 billion of its market value since late January, when it was – for a short time – larger than the social media giant, “Facebook.” Even Cathy Wood, president of Arc Investment Management, who is fiercely optimistic about Tesla’s rise, this week’s stake in the company failed to improve morale.

Bloomberg said that investor confidence in Tesla has decreased recently as a result of a series of setbacks this month, such as crashes in China and America, data that cast doubt on growth in China, which is a major market for cars, as well as the delay in the start of production at the German plant, as well as an increase in Competition from traditional auto companies, and pressure from the global semiconductor shortage. Therefore, it is not difficult to see what Tesla shares are heading towards the largest monthly decline since May 2019.