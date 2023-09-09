The world experienced eleven days of mourning after the death of Elizabeth II. A year after his death, his grave is still guarded. His son, King Charles III has paid several tributes without much fanfare.



The strict protocol that was implemented from that moment on, including numerous acts and solemn rites coordinated to the extreme, was surprising. Every detail was broadcast live, but there was still something missing to see: the monarch’s tomb.

Five days after Elizabeth II’s funeral, the first image of her tomb was revealed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The British Royal House was in charge of disseminating the image through its social networks, where they explain that it is the tombstone installed in the Memorial Chapel of King George VI after the burial of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

It should be noted that the King George VI Memorial Chapel is located within the walls of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, published the newspaper La Vanguardia.

Charles III’s mother was buried next to her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the same vault where his parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, also rest. The tombstone is a simple black marble stone with the names of the four inscribed in gold.

During the queen’s funeral, the tombstone was surrounded by wreaths. The Duke of Edinburgh had died a year earlier and his coffin waited in the Royal Vault until his wife joined him. The mortal remains of Elizabeth II made a brief passage through the crypt before both her coffins, hers and that of her husband, were buried next to Elizabeth II’s parents.

