One of the first measures that was taken after the arrival of this health crisis, and continues to be maintained, when preparing the tests, the General direction of traffic (DGT) was to prohibit the permanence in the waiting areas of people who do not have a direct relationship with the performance of the test. It can only be staff of the headquarters, teachers in charge of the test and applicants summoned at that time. The reason is avoid crowds in test centers and reduce the risk of contagion.

In the specific case of the theoretical exam, and according to the DGT, due to the necessary separation distance between applicants, a minimum of 1.5 meters between students, they have increased calls to respond to demand. Applicants must always wear a mask – which they must provide – and hydrogel will be available for use when necessary and necessarily before the test.

On the track, the appointment is made in a staggered way to avoid crowds and in large areas where the safety distance can be maintained. As in the theoretical exams, it is forbidden to stay on the slopes of anyone outside the test and it is recommended that each student bring their own equipment.

And for the practical car test, only one student and the teacher go in the front of the vehicle and the examiner, alone, in the back seats. Both students and teachers must wear gloves and a mask. And in order not to prolong the social contact situation, the moment the test is declared unsuitable – due to the accumulation of fouls or the commission of an eliminatory foul – it is interrupted and the test does not continue. In addition, the explanations on the performance of the exam are always given outside the vehicle, maintaining the recommended distance.

On the other hand, in the practical motorcycle exams, a two-way and effective hands-free intercom is required in the communication systems between examiner and student. The protection of the same against the health risk is the responsibility of the school, recommending that the microphone be for individual use. Likewise, the use of equipment that the examiner must manipulate or place in the ears (headphones) or whose microphones are close to the mouth is not allowed, unless its total hygiene can be guaranteed.