Belle and baby, sick Ariel or Mulan with welts. They are not scenarios from a fairytale book, but illustrations by artist Anna Belenkiy. She draws Disney princesses as real mothers. And that includes the extra kilos, maternity tears and no longer wearing your favorite jeans.

“I stood in front of the mirror and looked at my reflection. I didn’t recognize myself with those extra pounds and stretch marks,” writes Israeli illustrator Anna Belenkiy on her Instagram page. “I started to cry and realized that I will never be the woman I was before my baby was born.”

Being pregnant and giving birth: it’s not always fairytale. It wasn’t for Belenkiy either. When she became pregnant two years ago and gave birth to her son Tommy, she ended up in a postpartum depression.

Mothers don’t live fairy tales

"I am a new version of myself thanks to my baby. And those welts are my personal medal. All mothers are heroes", the illustrator concludes her post forcefully. To reinforce those words, she launches a lot of illustrations under the heading 'postpartum Disney princesses'. In doing so, she breaks taboos, but also gives her own difficult moments a place. She has been doing this for over a year now under the name @annabell_illustration, but with her meanwhile 42,300 followers, she can count on a lot of support from women recently.



The artist hopes that women will dare to talk more about the lesser sides of motherhood and that everyone knows that every mother goes through these things, even a Disney princess. For example, we see Sleeping Beauty suffering during her first trimester, mama Yasmine crying with her baby in her arms and Ariel suffering from depression.





