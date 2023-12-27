✅Gonzalo Piovi 🇦🇷

✅ Camilo Cándido 🇺🇾

✅ Gabriel Fernández 🇺🇾

✅ Kevin Mier 🇨🇴

✅ Lorenzo Faravelli 🇦🇷

⏳ Alexis Vega 🇲🇽

⏳ Alfonso González 🇲🇽

Cruz Azul's transfer market is TOP, it's time to transfer it to the field, if it doesn't reach the final at least, it would be a monumental failure. pic.twitter.com/HP7kjZBbHJ

— Felix Rios (@Sangresudoryft1) December 27, 2023