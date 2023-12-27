The Apertura 2023 tournament was a complete nightmare for the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. After losing the first three games of the tournament and being eliminated in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, the cement board chose to thank Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti, and in his place was Joaquin Moreno.
However, although they had some relatively good games with Joaquin on the bench, they never managed to fully connect and ended up out of the play-in.
With the intention of lifting the ship, the celestial leadership shook the portfolio, signed Martín Anselmi as technical director and completed the signings of Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Gabriel: el 'Toro' Fernández, Kevin Mier and Lorenzo Faravelli. It is also expected that in the coming days the arrival of the Mexicans Alexis Vega and Alfonso will be confirmed: the 'Ponchito' González.
The fans, although they have already been affected by disappointment in previous campaigns, cannot help but feel happy with the current work of the leadership, headed by the controversial Iván Alonso, taking into consideration the ways in which he finalized his departure with the Tuzos of Pachuca.
If the arrival of Alexis Vega materializes, no matter how badly he is leaving the Sacred Flock, it would be great news for the cement workers, who would make their deck of attacking options even bigger.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Huescas, Ditta, Camilo Cándido and Gonzálo Piovi
Midfielders: Lorenzo Faravelli, Kévin Castaño, Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna
Fronts: Gabriel: the 'Toro' Fernández and Ángel Sepúlveda
