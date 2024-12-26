Like every year, Cristina Pedroche is leaving clues about her wardrobe for New Year’s Eve. Over the years we have been able to see her with transparencies, long dresses, jumpsuits, flowers, metal… she has never ceased to surprise with her looks. This year remains a mystery, it has only been revealed that it will have something to do with water… In any case, these previous days are crucial for everything to go perfect, and between interviews, preparation or photo sessions, the Vallecano needs to be full of energy. Therefore, start with a breakfast that helps you give it your all and also, It’s perfect for staying in shape.

We know that many talk about breakfast as the most important meal of the day, and Pedroche takes it literally. This was shared through his Instagram stories, where he showed what he ate every morning. The plate is composed of six ingredients that you can find in any supermarket: A low-fat Greek yogurt base with walnuts, lime, papaya, mango and pineapple. She herself crowns it as “the breakfast of champions.”

What does Greek yogurt do for the body?



Greek yogurt is a favorite snack for many of us. There are many comments that say it is not so healthy, but the truth is that if you consume one that is low in fat and without additivesyou can obtain many benefits. This has been confirmed by the dietician through Instagram. Natural Diamond, specialized in natural products.

Some of the advantages they point out are its high protein content, which helps keep you satiated for longer, and “it is ideal for those looking for strengthen your muscles“.

It is also a food rich in probiotics, which promotes intestinal health. Of course, as we have mentioned, Not just any Greek yogurt will do.and to notice its positive effects it must be low in sugar and fat.

Professionals advise consuming Greek yogurt with natural ingredients, that is, without preservatives or additives“providing a fresh and nutritious product.” The next ingredient that Dabiz Muñoz’s wife adds is walnuts, a food that has a great impact on our health.

What happens if I eat nuts every day?



Walnuts promote cardiovascular and brain health. Getty Images

Nuts are one of the best companions for our breakfasts, snacks, desserts, dinners… Specifically, many experts recommend walnuts because of the benefits it presents on cardiovascular health. It must be remembered that with the arrival of menopause, women are exposed to a greater risk of suffering from heart disease. In this sense, walnuts are a very necessary food in the diet.

As explained from the Mayo Clinicresearch has shown that eating nuts frequently lowers levels of inflammation linked to heart disease and diabetes. The most recommended nuts for this are walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts.

By including this ingredient in our diet we can notice the following effects:

Improve the health of the arteries. Reduce inflammation related to heart disease. Decrease the risk of blood clots, which can cause heart attacks and strokes. Reduce the risk of having high blood pressure. Decrease the risk of premature death due to heart disease. Reduce levels of unhealthy cholesterol or “bad” cholesterol.

On the other hand, this food can also influence the good brain maintenanceAs nutritionist Darío García shared on social networks: “a handful of walnuts is enough to obtain their benefits.”

Among them, he points out its content of healthy omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids that when metabolized, “they become phospholipids that help nourish our brain,” he emphasizes. Its main antioxidant components are vitamin E, selenium, copper, zinc and magnesium, essential nutrients for our brain helping to fulfill its functions such as memory.

Magnesium can also help strengthen bones, maintain good skin care, and even improve sleep, symptoms that coincide with the period of menopause.





What are the benefits of eating papaya?



Papaya Rocky89 / iStock

To this Greek yogurt with nuts, you have to add a little fruit. Cristina puts papaya, mango and pineapple. We tell you the benefits of each of these fruits.

We start with papaya, a fruit highly appreciated for its nutritional properties and flavor. It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, potassium and dietary fiber: “essential for maintain a healthy body and function properly“, according to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

In addition, it has antioxidant properties, such as vitamin C and carotenoids. Both help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and premature aging. Papaya also “promotes digestive health and improves cardiovascular health,” they say.

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, this fruit helps keep skin healthy and radiant, increasing collagen production. Among other things, it is “low in calories and rich in fiber, which makes it a excellent option for those looking to lose weight“.

What are the advantages of eating mango?



The benefits of eating mango for our health. MiaoYun

The ‘realfooding’ specialist Carlos Ríos has revealed the importance of including mango in the diet. We talk about a important source of nutrients and biocompounds of high interest for health.

As explained, it provides about 60-100 kcal per 100g, due to its high water content, which can be greater than 80%. “Therefore, you can imagine that the mango is not fattening!“, he mentions.

Mango is rich in different polyphenols such as catechins, quercetin, kaempferol, rhamnetin, anthocyanins, tannic acid and mangiferin; carotenoids, organic acids and volatile compounds.

All this makes it an excellent source of antioxidants with key benefits on the immune health, skin health, hair, eyesight and digestive health.





Pineapple and lime: the perfect combination

Another fruit that El Hormiguero’s collaborator eats is pineapple. Among other things, it is good for reducing cellulite: “thanks to its diuretic effect, it helps you eliminate fluid retention,” according to the pharmacist. Atida Mifarma.

This fruit also facilitates the absorption of iron, perfect for combat anemia. Its high vitamin C content strengthens the immune system. So say goodbye to the typical colds of this winter season.

The antioxidants in pineapple are the best allies to “reduce the signs of aging.” Finally, beta-carotene and vitamin A take care of eye health. But to give the final touch to this breakfast of champions, Cristina Pedroche adds a splash of limewhich combines great with the pineapple and the rest of the routes.

The food company Lunchbox funhouse has mentioned that lime helps strengthen the immune system and protect against infections and diseases. Likewise, it helps reduce blood pressure, benefiting cardiovascular health.

This food also has antioxidant properties, which helps prevent chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Finally, experts say that lime can improve digestion and reduce inflammation.

