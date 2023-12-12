This year the franchise Street Fighter has had a strong renaissance thanks to the release of the sixth main game, and the important thing here is that the characters that people have loved for years are preserved, we talk about Guile, Ryu, Ken, among others that are unforgettable since the release of the game SNES. For its part, the favorite of the male audience is neither more nor less than Chun-Lia fighter who has conquered people in this field of fighting video games.

For that same reason, fans have taken the love that has been given to the character and returned him to his era of 16-bit glory, but with an appearance that can be quite similar to real life, as if it were an adaptation. for live action film, now that the genre is fashionable. This thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, when you put an example image and it tries to make the replica as exact as possible.

Here the images:

This is the concept of the biography of Chun-Li provided by Capcom:

His name is Mandarin (chun 春 “spring”, lì 丽 “beautiful”, “pretty”). She is a Wu-Shu/Kung-Fu student, trained by her father and Master Gen since she was very little, so she has combined some Tai Chi movements into her Kung Fu technique. . She is considered the first great video game heroine.

Remember that Street Fighter 6 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: AI

Editor's note: Without a doubt, these artificial intelligences have gone too far, with work that is not perfect but they want to reach this point. Chun-Li looks very cute in this format, and this is how things would work for a possible new live action of the franchise.