Square Enix announced during its E3 2021 conference a new Guardians of the Galaxy game. This new title based on the Marvel universe, will be developed by Eidos Montreal and will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch on October 26, 2021. Although, like It already happened in Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix has not had part of the image rights of the actors and actresses of Guardians of the Galaxy, which has caused discontent in fans, although not at the same level as its last superhero title . So now, a user has taught us what Chris Pratt would look like in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord.

In the case of Marvel’s avengersMany of the superheroes have uncovered faces such as Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye or Hulk and Iron Man in their normal versions, among others. This means that, even having the rights to Marvel, Square Enix would have to pay the actors and actresses to add their faces in the game, causing a large expense that could affect development. That is why, Guardians of the Galaxy had been found under the same text, therefore, Star-Lord (Peter Quill) does not have the face of Chris Pratt, protagonist of this in the movies. In the case of Groot and Rocket there has been no problem, as we already saw with the transformation of the Hulk or the Iron Man suit.

Guardians of the Galaxy Impressions – We tell you all about the new Square Enix and Marvel game

This is what Chris Pratt would look like in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord

Now, to get a little idea of ​​how Chris Pratt might have looked in the Guardians of the Galaxy game as Star-Lord, the user Stryder HD via YouTube, he has been in charge of this deepfake that you will see below and that has left us all delighted.

While most deepfakes tend to be credible, albeit with a few other flaws, this version looks fantastic. Pratt’s face remarkably matches the gameplay of the new Guardians of the Galaxy game. Without a doubt, what you have been able to see could be a real game model, although obviously with a different voice.

Guardians of the Galaxy will include a way to avoid copyright incidents for its soundtrack

Go ahead and take to the cosmos with a new version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action adventure you play Star-Lord, a questionable forward-thinking leader who has managed to convince a quirky group of unlikely heroes to join him. A note (which is clearly not you) has triggered a series of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to prevent interplanetary collapse. Draw elemental blasters, deliver team beatings, or fly kicks with the Jet Boots.