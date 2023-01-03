Chivas de Guadalajara has given good feelings throughout the season, despite losing the Sky Cup final. The team led by Veljko Paunovic has shown a vertical and effective style prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The rojiblancos will seek to return to prominence in the league with a base of experienced players and many youngsters from their academy.
For the coming tournament, Chivas hired Víctor Guzmán, a signing they sought for several years and which they finally managed to materialize, and Daniel Ríos, a striker who emerged from the rojiblanca youth academy with a discreet stint in both Mexico and the United States. Paunovic, who coached in MLS, would know Ríos and have confidence in his ability.
The ‘Pocho’ Guzmán is shaping up to be a starter in the Paunovic scheme. The ex-soccer player from Pachuca will act as the man with experience in this team and will be in charge of giving it balance and leading the midfield.
In the case of Ríos, it seems that the recently repatriated footballer will have a more difficult time finding a place in the starting eleven. The footballer who emerged from the Sacred Flock will dispute this place with José Juan Macías, Luis Puente and Ronaldo Cisneros, in case he remains in the squad.
This is how the Chivas de Guadalajara starting lineup would look like in the Clausura 2023 taking into account the newcomers:
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez.
Defense: Jesus Sanchez, Gilberto Sepulveda, Gilberto Orozco, Cristian Calderon.
Midfield: Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltrán and Víctor Guzmán.
Forward: Alexis Vega, Daniel Ríos and Isaac Brizuela.
This would be a tentative lineup, however, it must be taken into account that there are elements like Pável Pérez, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Zahid Muñoz, Alan Mozo and Luis Puente who have been pressing hard and working well in the preseason, and who could surprise in the start of the season.
