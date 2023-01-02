Butch Hartman is one of the most popular creators of Nickelodeon, he presented very important series like The magical godfathers Y Danny Phantom, which in turn share their particular style. However, this time the Nickelodeon artist produced a sketch of Denji, the protagonist of Chainsaw Man, the famous anime of MAPPA Studios.

The Nickelodeon creator decided to show his sketch through his TikTok account, in which we see how is a born Chainsaw Man in a very different style from Tatsuki Fujimotohis mangaka.

Then we leave you the video in which you can see how he did it:

That’s right, you can imagine what it would be like if Danny Phantom and Denji lived in the same place. However, even though both shows have a bleak vibe, they definitely don’t compare. So let’s hope Phantom never has to make it to the world of demon hunters, because even though he’s powerful, we don’t know how long it would take if he were to take on Makima.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

Chainsaw Man is the manga work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. It currently has two deliveries, the first covers up to chapter 97 and the second is on the air, the numbering was resumed, so up to now it has 115 deliveries.

The first part follows Denji, a young orphan who will embody one of the most powerful demons in the world. It will also show how you integrate into society while forming bonds.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Secondly, the second installment will show us a slightly more solitary protagonist, but with more punctual learning. Denji will have to face all those who seek to kill him.

It has an anime adaptation developed by Studios MAPPA which launched in the fall 2022 season. It got twelve episodes.

