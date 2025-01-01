



That sudden feeling of well-being or even energy that comes from eating sweets during the Christmas holidays is usually as fleeting as it is deceptive. The explanation is that the cycle of the rise and fall of glucose It starts with the consumption of food,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only