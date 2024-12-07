The Christmas lottery moves the enthusiasm of thousands of citizens who play every year in this extraordinary draw where the first prize is endowed with 400,000 euros.

Winning one of the big prizes in this raffle can bring great joy to the lucky ones. However, some people have doubts about the implications that this apparent reason for happiness may have on the aid or benefits they receive, including pensioners.

Win the lottery and receive a contributory pension

From Legalitas Abogados they explain in their blog that the contributory pensions should not be affected because those who receive them win the lottery. These pensions include, for example, retirement, permanent disability or widow’s pensions.

However, they also insist that it must be taken into account that some people receive the so-called ‘complement to minimums’an amount to complete the pension so that it reaches that minimum by law. This ‘extra’ is incompatible with income from work, capital, economic activities, income allocation regime and capital gains.









Therefore, from Legálitas they indicate that this complement could be lost if the limit set by law is exceeded. In this sense, remember that the lottery prize represents a capital gain, so it should be communicated to the corresponding organization.

The lottery and a non-contributory pension

From Legálitas they also mention those pensioners who receive a non-contributory pension. That is, the IMV, the non-contributory retirement pension, the non-contributory widow’s pension or unemployment benefits.

In these cases, the legal blog remembers that this type of aid They are usually awarded based on an income limit. In fact, to process it, an income tax return is usually requested to certify that you do not have sufficient income.

If you win the Christmas Lottery, you must notify the corresponding administration in a timely manner and, If the legally established limits are exceeded, it could lead to suspension or termination of the subsidy or aid.