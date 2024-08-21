As you probably already know, the previous coverage of Black Myth: Wukong was carried out on the PC version. In this way, many were wondering how the edition of PlayStation 5 I was going to run. Fortunately, We already have a response from Digital Foundry.

To begin with, Black Myth: Wukong On PS5 it has three visual modes: Quality, Performance, and Balance. The first of these offers us a resolution of 1440p scaled to 4K with a performance between 31fps and 36fps.. Next, Balance allows for 1080p at around 45fps. Finally, Performance offers 1080p at 60fps, with drops to 40fps in demanding sequences.

As Digital Foundry mentions, the technical performance of Black Myth: Wukong on PS5 is far from the best possibleNot only do we encounter constant frame rate drops, but also varying resolution, resulting in a strange experience. However, many of the visual elements found on PC are still present here.

Along with this, this is Game Science’s first game on the PlayStation 5, so the Chinese studio is probably still learning how to handle this hardware, and to top it off, Unreal Engine 5 is something they clearly struggled to implement effectively. While this isn’t a deplorable experience, It would be best to wait for a patch that will provide a more stable adventure.

We remind you that Black Myth: Wukong Now available on PlayStation 5 and PC. On related topics, you can check out our review here. Likewise, this is the most successful single player on Steam.

Author’s Note:

Black Myth: Wukong It’s a fun game at the end of the day, with good ideas that are well implemented. However, the technical performance of the title is far from optimal, both with PlayStation 5 and PC, something that may put off more than one person.

Via: Digital Foundry