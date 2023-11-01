Nowadays, the use of artificial intelligence has become quite common, this to reflect the level reached in terms of replicas of human behavior. We have seen this with some that compose songs from certain tones or transform art into from an example. That brings us to fans putting technologies to the test by trying to create real-life characters.

One of the well-known faces in the world of batman that has taken more followers of the saga is Poison Ivythis is due to her reflected beauty and also personality that she captures through comics or the animated series of the 90s. That led people to generate an image of the girl as if she existed in real life.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that although the human proportions are noticeable, there are still details that are out of the ordinary and that indicate how far we are from having some type of perfection with these technologies. However, there are parts of the art that are well constructed, and therefore a model could perfectly pass through the silhouette and become confused at times.

Remember that Batman shows and movies are available on services like HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Little by little we have reached high levels of artificial intelligence, but we hope not to reach a point where artists are replaced with them. If not now the university degree to study would be AI.