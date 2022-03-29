The Barcelona transfer market is hotter than ever. In this national team break there is speculation about Salah, Haaland, Raphinha and especially Lewandowski. This is how Barcelona would look with the Pole:
The German goalkeeper is the first piece of the Barcelona project. Today it is very difficult to imagine the Catalan team without Marc in goal. His footwork makes him the perfect goalkeeper for the culé game philosophy.
In the absence of a great signing on the side, in big games Ronald will have to occupy that position. Against Real Madrid we saw how Vini Jr. dried up. To play league games where there isn’t much at stake, Alves or Dest could play, but in big games it must be Araujo.
He is living a second youth. The experience that he has in the elite is giving Barcelona a plus since the arrival of Xavi. Gerard, apart from being one of the central defenders with the best ball output in the world, perfectly executes all the orders of the Tarrasa coach.
With a lot of potential yet to be exploited, he is, like Piqué, a central defender with a ball that is within the reach of very few. The arrival of a winger could see him relegated to the bench and Araujo could take his position.
A case similar to that of Piqué. With Koeman I was going through one of the worst moments of his career, but the arrival of Xavi has changed everything. He is living a second youth and is probably in one of his best forms.
It is unimaginable to think of Barcelona playing something big without Busi on the pitch. Despite his age, he is still a unique player, there is no one who can do his job in the same way. Busquets will be unrepeatable.
A superlative player, who perfectly understands what, how and when. He is the ideal player to develop Barcelona’s style at only 19 years old. Pedri will mark an era at the Camp Nou.
He came to Barcelona to be a player who would take the reins of the culé midfield, but until now he has not gone through a good level to be able to do so. Despite the fact that players with Gavi and Nico are very strong, Frenkie is a priori the starter.
It cost €55M but the price can be even cheap. His performance in Barcelona is being unbeatable despite the fact that it has cost him to start seeing the door. You can occupy any of the three positions above.
With the future yet to be decided, it is clear that if Barcelona had an important date, Dembouz would be the starter. He is the player who has the most quality in Barcelona’s attack. In recent months we are seeing the best version of him since he wore the Barcelona shirt.
He is the player who is dreaming the most in recent days to reach Barcelona. Salah or Haaland are also on the table, but it seems that his arrival seems much more complicated than that of the Pole.
