The biggest box office battle in recent years has begun, with the movie “Barbie” from Warner Bros. grossing $22.3 million at preview screenings. Meanwhile, “oppenheimerUniversal’s ” grossed $10.5 million at screenings. The booty of “Barbie” in previews is the biggest of the summer, surpassing the previous record of $17.5 million set by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“.

However, the summer movie competition will not be a close race, as it is expected that “BarbieGreta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s ” has a huge opening, grossing over $100 million in its opening weekend, with some estimates even reaching $140 million, thanks to its massive marketing efforts. The high grosses in the previews suggest that the opening weekend may be closer to the higher end of the projections.

It is estimated that “oppenheimerChristopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy’s ” will open with $50 million, which puts it in a worthy second place. It surpassed the previous collection of “Dunkirk” ($5.5 million), Nolan’s last film released before the pandemic. “oppenheimer” also topped previous grosses for hits from earlier this year like “john wick 4” ($8.9 million), “Fast X” ($7.7 million dollars) and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” ($7.2 million).

Both films have the potential to make good profits during their run; “Barbie” had a budget of $145 million dollars and “oppenheimer” cost $100 million dollars. The real winners, of course, are the theater owners and the 200,000 or so fans of “Barbenheimer” who booked double features for the same day across the country.

Both films are about world-renowned figures (one is the physicist who created the atomic bomb, the other is the most popular toy doll of all time) and feature a large, star-studded cast. In “Barbie“, Robbie brings the doll to life and travels from barbie-land down to Earth alongside Ryan Gosling as his Ken. The cast also includes Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, and many more.

On the other hand, “oppenheimer” traces the life and career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, over several decades. Nolan enlisted his frequent collaborator Murphy to play the distinctive historical character, and the cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and many, many more.

The box office champ from last weekend, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” by Tom Cruise, you will have to settle for third place. It is expected to rake in $28-30 million in its second weekend.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Both movies have me excited, but I need to prepare myself mentally and physically for the three hours that it lasts. oppenheimer.