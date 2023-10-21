The actress Bárbara de Regil is one of the most popular celebrities in Mexican entertainment. On social networks his publications are characterized by openly showing his personal life and one of the most recent was one in which showed what she looked like at 16 years old, when she was pregnant with her daughter Mar.

The protagonist of the series Rosary Scissors He has shown that the bond with his first-born daughter is very strong. The thing is that, in addition, she usually highlights the complications that she had when she first found out that she was in the sweet expectation, something that, she assures, further strengthened the relationship between the two.

In the post you can see the before and after of the women. First, a photo from 2004, when Mar was little and her mother was carrying her in her arms. On one side is a photo from 2021, when Barbara and her little girl were more mature. “Forever is the perfect time… to love you and care for you and give you everything good. “Forever and ever,” read the description of the publication.

The hard motherhood of Bárbara de Regil at 16 years old

Being so young, she faced different situations, especially related to economic issues. In an interview for the Venga La Alegría program, de Regil broke the silence and told the story of when she became a mother. Despite her young age, Bárbara had a great hope for her little girl, but it was not easy for her to fulfill that dream: “My life was not easy at all and I thought ‘with a baby I will be in company’ and I imagined myself in the corner of my bed with a baby,” said Barbara.

In addition, she assured that she had to work as a waitress for a year to be able to cover the expenses of the newborn. At the same time, she tried to take care of her health as much as she could because she was not in the best condition: “When I found out that she was pregnant, she gave me a lot of emotion because it was something she wanted. But she was very worried because she had anemia, it was not an easy pregnancy. My mother helped me a lot,” she declared of Regil.