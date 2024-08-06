Atlético de Madrid are moving in this transfer market with reinforcements in practically all lines of the pitch… although some are not yet 100%. If all the players who are being linked with the red-and-white club were to be confirmed, let’s see what the ideal eleven for the 2024/25 season would look like.
The undisputed starter in the position could also be interested in selling Jan Oblak. The veteran goalkeeper is already in a period of declining performance and could free up a significant amount of wages: in that case, the sporting management, led by Andrea Berta, is clear that the ideal replacement would be Giorgi Mamardashvili. Otherwise, he will stay and be a starter.
Atlético de Madrid have several open fronts at the moment and one of them is David Hancko, a 26-year-old Slovakian centre-back. He plays for Dutch club Feyenoord and is wanted by Diego Simeone as his defender. However, for now the negotiations are not easy.
Uruguayan defender Josema Giménez ended the season with ups and downs due to injuries, and will try to recover his best form here. He will probably start as a starter.
The Spanish centre-back of French origin, Robin Le Normand, from Real Sociedad and recent Euro 2024 champion with the Spanish national team, has already signed for Atleti. He arrives to put on the shirt and be a starter.
Captain, leader, idol. Jorge Resurrección Merodio, known as Koke, has been playing for Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Primera División since 2009, and has been the first captain since the 2019-20 season. Everyone leaves, but he stays.
The 24-year-old had already reached an agreement with the club from Madrid for 34 million euros at the start of the transfer window, but Chelsea FC reportedly put a renewal offer on the table and the midfielder began to hesitate between playing in London or Madrid. However, the situation seems to have changed now. The transfer is said to have been finalised at 40 million euros and the midfielder is tied to a contract until 2029.
Marcos Llorente is 29 years old and will continue to take his place, although he has strong competition in the role, such as Rodrigo De Paul. His current value is 30 million euros.
No one will take away his place as a key player in the team. Why didn’t he travel to pre-season? The aim is to take care of one of their most important players after a last season in which Griezmann ended up exhausted, playing practically the entire season with Atlético and then the Euro Cup with the French national team.
Samuel Dias Lino, better known as Samuel Lino, is a Brazilian footballer who plays as a winger for Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Primera División. He is 24 years old and has already won the affection of most of the “Colchonera” fans.
What started as a simple rumor is now about to be confirmed: the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez He will leave Manchester City in this transfer market and everything indicates that he will play for Atlético de Madrid, after winning the 2024 Copa América and playing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He comes from winning six titles in the Cityscoring 36 goals in 102 matches.
For €32M + €8 in variables, Alexander Sorloth arrived at Cholo’s Atlético. The 28-year-old Norwegian arrives at the Metropolitano to cover the absences of Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay and with the backing of goals, which Simeone demands.
