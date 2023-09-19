Over the decades, Knights of the Zodiac have maintained their status as one of the most beloved and enduring franchises in the world of anime and pop culture. Despite facing challenges such as the recent release of the film adaptation live-action and the controversial reboot of the series in Netflixthe attraction for this epic story of battles and constellations remains stronger than ever.

Among the golden knights, a character who has captured the hearts of the public is Mu of Aries, recognized for his bravery and power in the fight against the forces of evil. His noble character and skill as a golden knight have made him a favorite of fans around the world.

This popularity has led many to wonder: what would it look like? Mu of Aries in real life? Thanks to advances in Artificial intelligence and the magic of digital art, today we can offer a visual answer to this intriguing question. The image we share below gives us a surprisingly realistic representation of what this brave knight would look like if he existed in the tangible world.

As the saga of Knights of the Zodiac continues to evolve and captivate new generations of fans, we will continue to excitedly anticipate the surprises and adventures that the Knights universe has in store for us in the future.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of the armor but it still surpasses everything they did for the aforementioned live-action movie.