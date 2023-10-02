Although the Bible does not give a detailed description of some important figures for Christianity such as Archangel Gabrielthere are artists who have made representations in painting, none of them as realistic as those you will see thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Today we bring you a representation of what Archangel Gabriel will look like in real life thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

Don’t waste time and see the images of God’s messenger with vital importance in the New Testament as he is the messenger of the birth of Jesus, the messiah who arrived to change history for life.

What would Archangel Gabriel look like according to AI?

The images you will see below are courtesy of user David Urral in the Facebook group ‘AI Art Universe’, where different people share their creations made with tools like ‘Midjourney’.

The celestial being whose name means “strength of God” or “God is my strength” looks younglong, curly hair and shades ranging between dark brown and blonde.

Others of the constants in the representation of AI is a thin complexion, white or light brown complexion and a square facegiving it a manly look according to Western beauty standards.

Beautiful wings and robes with golden threads These are other elements that are repeated in all the images of the Archangel Gabriel generated automatically by the interpretation of the AI.

Importance of Archangel Gabriel

Before listing the relevance of this biblical character of great weight in Catholicism, we will explain the difference between archangels and angels. According to angelology, the first mentioned are one of the nine choirs of the angelic hierarchy, they are the penultimate ones before the angels.

Now, let’s learn a little more about the biblical history of this being.

The Bible describes the Archangel Gabriel in several passages, and his most prominent role is found in the New Testament in the context of divine announcements related to the birth of Jesus and John the Baptist.

Here are some important mentions:

◉ Announcing the birth of John the Baptist to Zechariah: In the Gospel of Luke, chapter 1, the Archangel Gabriel appears before Zechariah, Elizabeth’s husband, to announce that his wife will give birth to a son who will be called John. This son, John the Baptist, will be a prophet and precursor of Jesus.

◉ Announcing the birth of Jesus to Mary: Also in the Gospel of Luke, the Archangel Gabriel appears before Mary, a young virgin, to announce that she will conceive and give birth to Jesus, the Savior of the world. This passage is known as the Annunciation and is found in Luke 1:26-38.

◉ Other mentions: Aside from these specific events, Archangel Gabriel is not mentioned frequently in the Bible, but his role as a divine messenger is essential in these key moments in Christian history.

◉ In Christian tradition, Archangel Gabriel is considered one of the most important angels and is known to be the messenger of God. He is often depicted with wings and a trumpet, and is credited with bringing divine messages and important announcements to humans in the Bible. He is also associated with the annunciation of events related to the coming of the Messiah.