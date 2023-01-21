USA. – The Socialite Anne Jakkaphongbecame the new owner of the most important beauty pageant in the world “Miss Universe” becoming the first trans woman in leading the organization.

It was in October 2022 when Anee Jakkaphong bought the beauty pageant for 20 million dollars, likewise, in recent days and after the Miss Universe 2022 gala event where R’Booney Gabriel was crowned the most beautiful woman in the world, they have been leaking secrets from the new trans owner to the light.

We recommend you read:

Who is Anne Jakkaphog?

Originally from Thailand, 43-year-old Anne Jakkaphog is an activist, mother of two, model, businesswoman and owner of the company JKN Global Group founded in 2013, with a fortune of 210 million dollars. It is speculated that it was during her youth that Anne Jakkaphog went through the transition process, that is, changing from the masculine gender to the feminine, becoming a transgender woman.

This is what Anne Jakkaphon, the owner of Miss Universe, looked like before she became transgender

“It is time for women to take the lead, welcome to the new era of women’s power platform empowerment, welcome to the Miss Universe Organization (WHO) from now on it will be run by women, it belongs to the women and for all women, including transgender women,” said Anne Jakkaphog at the powerful speech he gave during the ceremony of Miss Universe held on January 14, 2023.

We recommend you read:

In addition to becoming the first woman transgender headed by the Miss Universe Organization, during the powerful speech given by Anne Jakkaphog at the beauty pageant held last weekend, January 14, highlighted that new changes will be made in the beauty pageant.

And so it was that Anne Jakkapphog stressed that as of the 71st edition of the beauty pageant, women with children will be admitted, likewise, it will be a more inclusive contest, because, the owner belongs to the LGBTIQ+ community and for years he has been fighting for a more diverse society, defending the rights of the transgender community with his foundation “Life Inspired For Transexual”.