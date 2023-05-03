The time had to come when we started asking artificial intelligences what our favorite anime characters would look like in real life. And obviously one of the first would have to be the android 18 of Dragon Ball. The result was the following.

To recreate Android 18, the artificial intelligence that was used used deep learning techniques to recreate her fighting style to also generate an animation of her signature roundhouse kick. It also gave him an Asian look that we might not have expected, but it’s still better than we could see in a sequel. dragonball: evolution, let’s hope that never happens.

Maybe live-action creators could take some advice from this kind of software the next time they want to get creative with character designs for their upcoming movies.

Via: geekmi

Author’s note: I did not expect this result and I think it is quite impressive. It is always interesting to discover the interpretations of these types of characters by artificial intelligences.