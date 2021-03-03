Cyberpunk 2077 it still hurts, although we must admit that little by little it is correcting many of the errors that it had on its launch day.

The futuristic theme of this game of CD Projekt Red made some artists imagine other people’s characters video game and even of anime as if they were part of his universe.

Android 18 Dragon ball was no exception, and thanks to the talent of a fan we can see her with the look she would have had if she had been created in the universe of Cyberpunk 2077.

The artist defaultz_17 decided to create a strange fusion between Dragon ball Y Cyberpunk 2077, and the best choice for it was Android 18.

As you surely know, this warrior is a human with technological modifications that increased her power, and although it is far from what was proposed by CD Projekt Red, has some similarities.

Using a particular style of illustration, deafultz_17 He placed her on the cover of a magazine that came out since 2077, where we see her with a look similar to that of the game.

It doesn’t look like much, but the idea sticks.

Although this representation in the style Cyberpunk 2077 looks very different from Android 18, it allows us to give us an idea of ​​what it would look like if it were included in a sleeve.

The two universes may seem different, but in reality Krillin’s wife would be a perfect fit in the futuristic world of CD Projekt Red.

The first relationship is established by technological improvements, which even replace body parts to give them unique abilities.

The second has to do with consciousness, which is possible to maintain in an artificial body in Cyberpunk 2077.

So much Dragon ball like this videogame They showed us futuristic scenarios with a high technology, so tell us which one you liked the most.

