Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín took by surprise to their friends and colleagues in the middle of the show, as well as their respective fans, by announcing through a statement their separation, after 22 years of marriage. It is worth mentioning that the parents of Nina and Mía Rubín, They were considered one of the most solid couples in the artistic environment. “Today we feel that our story as a couple has been transformed, and from the deepest sincerity, respect and honesty, and because of the great love we have for each other, we will continue to love each other from another place. Our love story continues as a family, as parents of our beloved daughters, who are what we love most in life and to whom we are teaching that a separation from a couple is not a separation from the family”.

On the “Today” show Andrea Legarreta He stated that he did not want to make a drama of his separation from Erik Rubin, because there are very strong situations that several people in the world are experiencing. “Finally, everyone has their pain and I don’t consider it a tragedy either, it was a strong decision, because when you love someone so much, maybe it would suddenly be easier after a lawsuit or disappointment, but here it is not So”.

For all the people who were not aware of what was happening, Andrea Legarreta, also a soap opera actress, with a broken voice, read the statement that she and the member of Timbiriche had shared together.

Also, with many mixed feelings, Andrea Legarreta confessed what she and Erik Rubín did, a few moments before sending the statement and informing about their separation to his friends, acquaintances and fans: they lit a candle, hugged each other and cried a lot.

“Yesterday Erik and I, together, before sending this message to people, we lit a candle, hugged each other and cried a lot, it is very strong when someone loves to make a decision like that, but we thought that it could be that way. They are going to us keep watching together, it is that we do love each other, but sometimes as a couple certain things are lost”.

In addition, the presenter of the morning “Hoy”, who recently joined the staging “The Vagina Monologues”, asked the public to continue to believe in love. “This is one of the most difficult, most painful decisions we have made, we do not know what will happen over time, nobody knows, perhaps we will realize that the decision we made was not the correct one and life, in one of its laps, surprise us again”.