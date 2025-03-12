The retirement It is a moment desired by many people since with it one stage is put an end to entering another after a lifetime dedicated to work.

The ordinary retirement age in Spain is 2025 is 66 years and eight months for those who have worked less than 38 years and three months. Those who have a working life superior to this period may retire at 65.

Like the employees, self -employed also retire, although their conditions vary very slightly and this is usually reflected above all in the pension amount.

Elements to be taken into account to calculate the pension amount

However, in essential traits they must take into account the same criteria as employees on behalf of others. The retirement pension depends on the contribution base and the quoted years. The bases in this case are determined by the fees that have been paid.









The result is the regulatory bases. Simplified, these arise from the result of dividing by 350 the contribution bases of the 300 months (25 years) prior to retirement. The effects of inflation are not applied to the bases of the last 24 months, but the rest does.

Like employees, beyond the legal retirement age to access a contributory pension, it is necessary have quoted at least 15 years. This means that the person will charge 50% of their regulatory base.

What a retired autonomous charge

Thus, to know how much the total amount amounts to calculate the regulatory base and know the percentage to which you are entitled according to the quoted years.

According to the portal ‘declaring’ a retiree who has been autonomous with minimal contribution will charge 15,786.4 euros per year in the case of 65 years and a spouse in charge. In the case of being under 65 and there is no spouses in charge of the total per year will be 11,452 euros of pension. These pensions are satisfied to 14 payments.

65 years or more and a spouse in charge: 15,786.4 euros a year

65 years or more with spouse not in charge: 12,241.6 euros a year

Under 65 years and a spouse in charge: 15,786.40 euros a year

Under 65 years with spouse not in charge: 11,452 euros per year

For many self -employed years They were quoted with the minimum base for them to get more profitable and to reduce your monthly fee. Then they made an adjustment during the last years of working life to increase and consequently the retirement pension also did.

You have to keep in mind that For two years the self -employed have been quoted by the real income system and therefore this is not possible but the quotes are already adjusted to what they earn. Those who retire in 2025 must take into account that they will have quoted in their last two years by the new system.

Also, since 2023 it is possible to hire an employment pension plan and this 2025 the contribution bases have been updated.