Adela Noriega She is one of the most recognized actresses on the small screen in Mexico, who became one of the most emblematic figures for his great work and talent for the artistic medium.

In fact, her beauty led her to become the protagonist of more than one Televisa production, including ‘Real love’, ‘Quinceanera‘, ‘Fire in the blood’, ‘The privilege of loving’, alongside attractive leading men like Fernando Colunga.

However, despite the fact that Adela Noriega was at the peak of success, she made the decision to move away from television, which is why it is intriguing what happened to the beautiful actress who stole the hearts of millions of people in the country.

Soap operas, considered a television classic, made the career of Adela Noriega was consolidated, making her debut in 1984 in the program ‘¡Cachún cachún ra ra!’, although she was not recognized until she took the main role of ‘Quinceanera‘.

After that, hundreds of projects began to rain down on her that made her crown herself as the ‘Queen of Soap Operas’since for years he was one of the most valued stars, especially for the production of Carla Estrada.

The last appearance of Adela Noriega on television was in 2008, in the success where he participated with Eduardo YanezElizabeth Alvarez, Pablo MonteroJorge Salinas and Nora Salinas, ‘Fire in the blood‘.

After finishing recording said soap opera, she disappeared from the world of entertainment, so the trail of the 53-year-old artist was lost.

the whereabouts of Adela Noriega was totally unknown, but according to some media outlets that came to know about her in the year 2022, it was revealed that she is allegedly in Perufor a leaked photograph that one of the faithful fans captured.

After that appearance, it was revealed that Adela Noriega currently lives in Weston, Florida, and according to the Imagen Televisión journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infantethe former actress is dedicated to real estate and jewelry sales.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp