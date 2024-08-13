The Big Apple is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and the Latino community has had a significant influence on its daily life. That is why, through a video, they took on the task of investigating How much does a room cost in what they considered the ‘most Hispanic neighborhood in New York’?

It refers to the Roosevelt Avenue in the borough of Queenswhich, according to the video that so far has more than 64,000 views, has with the highest percentage of Hispanic population in the country, and assured that the majority They come from countries such as Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia.

In this regard, according to Univisionthe latest US census, reported that there are 10 neighborhoods in New York that stand out for having a large Latino population. In this context, it stands out Crownlocated in the county of Queens, which has 64.1 percent of people of Hispanic origin among its population. As for rents, the video claims that it is possible Getting a room with a bathroom in this area costs approximately US$1,400.

Another issue he highlighted is that Along this avenue it is very easy to find businesses where they speak Spanish.as well as Latin street food, sales of various items and typical snacks such as mango with chili, salt and lemon.

How much does it cost to rent in Queens, New York?



Regarding the costs of living in the Queens neighborhood, according to information from Zillowit is possible to find a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment from US$1,100 per month.