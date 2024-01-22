Given the rumors of a remastered collection with the original trilogy of god of war On the way, a fan has taken the next step, and shows us what a remake of the first title in the series would look like using the power of Unreal Engine 5and all its tools, provides developers.

Through his YouTube channel, the user known as TeaserPlay, shared a video that gives us an idea of ​​what a remake of god of war using Unreal Engine 5. Along with this, This work also used technology such as Lumen, Nanite, Path Tracing and ray tracing to make it clear how impressive this work could look on a PlayStation 5.

While at the moment there are no plans for a remake, rumors have indicated that a remastered collection, made up of the original trilogy, could be on the way to the PlayStation 5. However, At the moment there is no official information from Sony or Santa Monicaso we can only wait to learn more about the future, or past, of Kratos.

Let us remember that in December 2023 it arrived Valhallaa free update for God of War: Ragnarokwhich presented us with a roguelike mode, where Kratos explores his past to face his future. In this way, many have pointed out that the next saga of this character could begin at any time.

With rumors of a State of Play planned for February, It seems that it is only a matter of time before we have more information about God of War. On related topics, you can learn more about the rumors of the remastered trilogy here. Likewise, here you can check out our Valhalla gameplay.

Editor's Note:

The idea of ​​a remake of the first game is something that sounds very interesting. While everyone agrees that an improved visual style is necessary, gameplay might be a more difficult conversation. This work would have to go beyond the original hack and slash, but without reaching the third-person combat that has characterized the last two installments.

Via: TeaserPlay