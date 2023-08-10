With two children you are still very free in your choice of car. If you take the stroller on the roof, you can even use a Porsche 911 as a family car for the first few years. There are some SUVs for seven-person families, but what if you find out way too late that birth control isn’t your thing? In certain countries, Kia offers this Grand Carnival with no fewer than four rows of seats and eleven seats.

In Thailand, this Carnival is even the only car that Kia sells. It costs just under 50,000 euros there, which is not a bad deal. The car is just under 2 meters wide and with a length of 5.15 meters is even 3 centimeters shorter than a BMW X7. In terms of size, this MPV would still fit well on Dutch roads.

How do you get into the back of the Kia Grand Carnival?

The rear row of seats may be a bit difficult to reach for adults who are greeted by their first name at restaurant De Gouden Bogen. Given the legroom in the back, the row is more for the youngest members of the family anyway. The central seats of the two middle rows can be folded down and tilted to the side to create a small passage to the rear.

If you lose some kids in the Småland over the years (we can imagine you’re a little less careful if you have some spare kids), the rear seat can be folded completely flat for some extra luggage space. With the four rows of seats raised, there is little trunk left, so a roof box is not a bad investment.

Can you get it in the Netherlands?

Fewer and fewer brands are offering an MPV in the Netherlands, so don’t expect this Kia Grand Carnival to come to the Netherlands. According to SWOV, the fact that the middle seats do not have a headrest is not a legal problem, but it may not be desirable. If you want a large MPV, there are some smart entrepreneurs who import Toyota Siennas with eight seats to the Netherlands.