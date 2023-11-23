Partly thanks to the outing of the 996, Porsche is now quite certain that the 911 should simply have round headlights. But there was one more excursion. In the 1980s you could order the Porsche 911 of the 930 generation with folding headlights. Sun flachbau-911 didn’t come back, but what if Porsche had? So would a modern one slantnose look.

Designer Glen Cordle draws car fantasies and breaks them down Instagram. This time he improves the Porsche 911 Turbo of the 992 generation. He tells TopGear Netherlands that his goal was to create ‘a successor to the old 930 Slantnose‘ to make. ‘Even though it was a digital design experiment, I wanted to make it feasible with modern technology and reduce as much negative impact as possible.’

‘The front bumper has been redesigned around them [de lampen] to make it a bit flatter. The air intakes behind the pop-up lights appear decorative, but if you look closely you will see that there is an opening in each slot. I also added horizontal slats to the side inlets,” says the designer. The latter addition could easily be sold as an accessory.

Why did Porsche start with pop-up headlights for the 911 Turbo?

In the 1970s, Porsche raced the legendary 935, better known as Moby Dick. He received that nickname partly because of his gigantic tail, but another striking change was the disappearance of the round headlights. The 935 was given a flat nose to be as streamlined as possible.

In the 1980s, Porsche decided to do this flatnose of the 935 as an option to the 911 Turbo of the 930 generation. That’s how it came about Sonderwunschprogram from Porsche, where customers with specific wishes could place special orders. The first 58 cars did not yet have pop-up headlights, but small lights in the bumper.

Then came the slantnose with the pop-up headlights. Through the Sonderwunch-program, Porsche sold about 200 of them. Because the car was so popular, Porsche eventually included the 911 with the flat nose in the options list. Nearly 700 more were sold, the website reports 911Flachbau.

The Porsche 911 Turbo of the time had a six-cylinder turbo engine that produced 335 hp and 431 Nm. Now the Porsche 911 Turbo still has a boxer engine, but with 580 hp and 750 Nm. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and the top speed is 320 km/h. You can buy one for 286,700 euros (226,468 euros in Belgium). Now visit Porsche Sonderwunsch to make this rendering a reality.